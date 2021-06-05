Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Silver Bull Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVBL)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.97. Silver Bull Resources shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 75,169 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.83.

Silver Bull Resources (OTCMKTS:SVBL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

Silver Bull Resources, Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver and zinc deposits. Its principal project is the Sierra Mojada property comprising 20 concessions covering an area of 6,496 hectares located in Coahuila, Mexico.

