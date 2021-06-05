Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Now Covered by UBS Group

UBS Group started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.06.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.93. Simon Property Group has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $135.51.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,748 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,962,000 after acquiring an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.