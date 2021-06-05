Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $140.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SPG. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $99.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.06.

SPG opened at $132.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.53. Simon Property Group has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $135.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 40.13% and a net margin of 24.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 76,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,962,000 after purchasing an additional 63,749 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

