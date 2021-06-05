SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.25. SITE Centers reported earnings per share of $0.21 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.04. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.18). SITE Centers had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The firm had revenue of $119.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SITC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.82.

SITC stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.07. 1,483,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,044,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. SITE Centers has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $15.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -753.50 and a beta of 1.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 8,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $122,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,689,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,202,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 23,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total transaction of $345,793.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,644,624 shares of company stock valued at $124,853,641 in the last ninety days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SITE Centers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,146,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,223,000 after buying an additional 1,864,861 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,215,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,457 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 4,915,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,377 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in SITE Centers by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,052,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,391,000 after acquiring an additional 327,267 shares during the period. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 16.7% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,940,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,871,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Earnings History and Estimates for SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC)

