Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smith & Nephew is a global medical device company. The company markets clinically superior products, principally in orthopaedics, endoscopy and wound management to deliver cost-effective solutions, significant physician advantage and real patient benefits. A continuous process of supplying new and innovative products is supported by substantial R&D investment to deliver new levels of healing to patients throughout the world “

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SNN. Commerzbank cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Smith & Nephew currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.75.

Shares of SNN opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.39. Smith & Nephew has a 1-year low of $34.29 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNN. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 1,622.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smith & Nephew (SNN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.