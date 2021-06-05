SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Get SOC Telemed alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SOC Telemed in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SOC Telemed has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of SOC Telemed stock opened at $5.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $517.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.83. SOC Telemed has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $12.08.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Equities analysts expect that SOC Telemed will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 4th quarter valued at $265,580,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,307,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,675,000 after acquiring an additional 242,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,707,000 after acquiring an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SOC Telemed by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,764,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after acquiring an additional 197,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 4th quarter worth $13,720,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SOC Telemed (TLMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SOC Telemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOC Telemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.