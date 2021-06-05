Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 165.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 102,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,937 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 109,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 13,787 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $2,956,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the fourth quarter valued at $10,873,000.

Shares of SQM stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 5.13. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $25.14 and a fifty-two week high of $60.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 9.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Scotiabank raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and industrial crops.

