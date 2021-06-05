Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Stock Position Lessened by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. decreased its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 168.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after buying an additional 90,024 shares during the period. 82.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Spire stock opened at $72.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.69. Spire Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.58 and a 1 year high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Spire in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Spire from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Spire from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.89.

Spire Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

