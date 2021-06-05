Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sprout Social Inc. offers social media listening and analytics, social management, customer care and advocacy solutions to brands and agencies. It operates social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and LinkedIn. Sprout Social Inc. is headquartered in Chicago. “

SPT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Sprout Social has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.20.

Sprout Social stock opened at $70.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.73 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.54. Sprout Social has a 1-year low of $24.55 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sprout Social will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,277 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.87, for a total transaction of $80,284.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $1,079,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 185,297 shares of company stock worth $10,923,346. 14.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPT. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

