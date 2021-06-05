STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $42.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $36.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.89. STAG Industrial has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $37.16.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.82 million. STAG Industrial had a net margin of 32.77% and a return on equity of 6.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

