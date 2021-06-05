Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Receives $56.32 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.32.

STN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Stantec from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 26,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.12. Stantec has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $674.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.17 million. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1346 per share. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 21.08%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

