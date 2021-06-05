Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at SEB Equity Research

SEB Equity Research began coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. SEB Equities started coverage on Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.15.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

SBLK opened at $18.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.38. Star Bulk Carriers has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 4.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.88%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $153,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $837,000. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.