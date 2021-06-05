State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 80 Shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Coherent worth $7,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,913 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after purchasing an additional 11,278 shares in the last quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 42,803 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 18,600 shares in the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Coherent during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on COHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on Coherent in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Coherent currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.00.

NASDAQ:COHR opened at $263.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.52 and a beta of 1.63. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.00 and a twelve month high of $270.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $261.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.76 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coherent, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.