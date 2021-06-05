State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $7.18 Million Holdings in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 156,999 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,230 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $7,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,770,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,666,000 after purchasing an additional 768,018 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,786,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,827,000 after purchasing an additional 50,699 shares during the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth purchased 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.27.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Synovus Financial’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Synovus Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

