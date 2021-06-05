State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 18,970 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 216,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,970 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $8,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 47.7% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 131.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,643,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,812,000 after purchasing an additional 239,532 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 4.0% in the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 279,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 446,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,876,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CUBE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

In other news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at $17,824,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,265 shares of company stock worth $2,268,265. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CUBE opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.53.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.