State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,670 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Popular were worth $9,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Popular by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,308,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,975,000 after purchasing an additional 738,338 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Popular by 3,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,362,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,216 shares during the period. Two Creeks Capital Management LP increased its stake in Popular by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Creeks Capital Management LP now owns 2,296,061 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,314,000 after purchasing an additional 310,314 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Popular by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,575,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,707,000 after purchasing an additional 169,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Popular stock opened at $81.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.22. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.95.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Popular’s payout ratio is 30.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

In other Popular news, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of Popular stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

