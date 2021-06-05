State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,560 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,560 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $7,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PLNT. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 6.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock opened at $75.40 on Friday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a one year low of $49.42 and a one year high of $90.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.75. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -342.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.25.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLNT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.08.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

