State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 5,175 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,175 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in The Timken were worth $7,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,026,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $489,137,000 after buying an additional 478,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The Timken by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,322,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,320,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,030,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 49,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Timken by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 932,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after buying an additional 27,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Timken by 262,539.9% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 908,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,300,000 after buying an additional 908,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total value of $2,995,461.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,190,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,937,274.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086. 11.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TKR opened at $88.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.76. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The Timken’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

