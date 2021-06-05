State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.46.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 6,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total value of $1,259,858.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,826,119. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $209.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $194.38. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.58 and a 52 week high of $211.71.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 39.89%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.