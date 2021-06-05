State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $5.81 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 77.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 51,416 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 7.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 133,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $49.21 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.65. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 189.00 and a beta of 1.52.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative net margin of 1.59% and a positive return on equity of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ingersoll Rand presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.23.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Renaissance Aggregator L.P Kkr sold 14,924,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $724,862,614.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

