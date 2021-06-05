State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Woodward were worth $6,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WWD. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 333.8% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the first quarter valued at $118,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 272.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Woodward from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.11.

In other news, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Christopher Fawzy sold 3,000 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.01, for a total transaction of $378,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,821.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 18,383 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,089 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $126.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Woodward, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $130.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.48.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.50 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

