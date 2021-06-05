State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 1,239 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,376 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Masco during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,913,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in Masco in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,590,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Masco by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,062,000 after buying an additional 492,739 shares during the period. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd raised its holdings in Masco by 43.4% during the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,408,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,361,000 after buying an additional 426,251 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 30,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,986,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $2,089,640.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares in the company, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.59.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $59.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.62. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a return on equity of 361.42% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 30.13%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

