StaysBASE (SBS) Price Tops $0.0238 on Major Exchanges

StaysBASE (CURRENCY:SBS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. In the last seven days, StaysBASE has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One StaysBASE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StaysBASE has a total market cap of $81,522.43 and approximately $1,379.00 worth of StaysBASE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002756 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00066925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.65 or 0.00296533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.27 or 0.00243155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.79 or 0.01148109 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,279.58 or 0.99938256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About StaysBASE

StaysBASE’s total supply is 4,878,461 coins and its circulating supply is 3,424,240 coins. StaysBASE’s official Twitter account is @StaysBASE

According to CryptoCompare, “StaysBASE is based on the concept of Base Protocol. While Base Protocol (BASE) is essentially a token whose price is pegged to the total Market Cap of Cryptocurrencies; StaysBASE takes the concept further by bringing The World Stock Market and Gold Market into the picture. StaysBASE is pegged on the average of the Cryptocurrency Market Cap, The World Stock Market Cap and the Gold Market Cap. “

Buying and Selling StaysBASE

