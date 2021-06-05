Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Buy

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13.
In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Criteo
Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.
