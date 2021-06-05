Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) to Buy

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $47.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CRTO. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Criteo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $41.58 on Thursday. Criteo has a 52 week low of $10.81 and a 52 week high of $42.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Criteo will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC raised its position in Criteo by 89.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,485,000 after acquiring an additional 389,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Criteo by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Criteo by 241.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Criteo

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

