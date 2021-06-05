Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Strattec Security Co. (NASDAQ:STRT)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.99. Strattec Security shares last traded at $51.28, with a volume of 8,311 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strattec Security from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Get Strattec Security alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.82 million, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $121.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.56 million. Strattec Security had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.18%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Strattec Security Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Strattec Security during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Strattec Security by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 445,491 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,989,000 after purchasing an additional 43,816 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Strattec Security by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 45,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Strattec Security by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. 70.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Strattec Security Company Profile (NASDAQ:STRT)

Strattec Security Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive access control products under the VAST Automotive Group brand primarily in North America. The company offers mechanical and electronically enhanced locks and keys, passive entry passive start systems, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power tailgate and lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products.

See Also: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Strattec Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strattec Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.