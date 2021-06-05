Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Sumo Logic from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sumo Logic from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMO opened at $19.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.64. Sumo Logic has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.89 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sumo Logic will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sumo Logic news, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $75,917.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Suku Krishnaraj Chettiar sold 20,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total value of $446,385.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 755,613 shares of company stock valued at $14,754,507 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greylock Xiii GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $527,098,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 1,680.8% in the first quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773,274 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,581,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 176.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,327,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after acquiring an additional 846,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 686,017 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

