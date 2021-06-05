Switch, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share (NYSE:SWCH)

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Switch in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Breen anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Switch’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Switch had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Switch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Switch from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

SWCH stock opened at $20.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.12. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Switch’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,744,800.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Erin Thomas Morton sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $1,824,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 578,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,158.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 851,193 shares of company stock valued at $16,160,151 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Switch by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Switch by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in Switch by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 14,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Switch by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Switch

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

