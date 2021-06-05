Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Synovus Financial by 392.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SNV shares. Truist raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.35.

SNV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.27. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.