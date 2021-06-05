Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the bank on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th.

Synovus Financial has increased its dividend by 120.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.27. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.27%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John L. Stallworth acquired 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SNV. Zacks Investment Research raised Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

