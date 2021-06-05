Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their buy rating on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.06.

NYSE TRGP opened at $46.26 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $13.08 and a 1 year high of $46.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 3.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 21,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $786,083.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 225,130 shares in the company, valued at $8,260,019.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,221 shares of company stock worth $3,829,611 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 154.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 956 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Targa Resources by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

