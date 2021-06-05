Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Lowered to Hold at Investec

Investec downgraded shares of Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TATYY. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tate & Lyle from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tate & Lyle presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.00.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

TATYY opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of $30.64 and a 52 week high of $46.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.