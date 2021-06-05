TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives $9.91 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.91.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTI. AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.21 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. 74.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.41. 8,425,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,577,081. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

