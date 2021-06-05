The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Raised to C$84.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial to C$84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$84.36.

BNS stock opened at C$81.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.58 billion and a PE ratio of 13.13. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$53.54 and a twelve month high of C$82.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$78.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

