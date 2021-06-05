The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

Shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.90 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.74. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $11.06 and a 1 year high of $35.56.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,571 shares of company stock worth $12,400,085 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.