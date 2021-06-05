The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Container Store Group, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of storage and organization products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, TCS and Elfa. TCS segment consists of its retail stores, ebsite and call center. Elfa segment designs and manufactures component-based shelving and drawer systems that are customizable for any area of the home, including closets, kitchens, offices and garages. The Container Store Group, Inc. is headquartered in Coppell, Texas. “

Shares of The Container Store Group stock opened at $13.05 on Friday. The Container Store Group has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $19.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $658.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.33.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The company had revenue of $314.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.72 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra acquired 20,500 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $864,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 55.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 83,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 575,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 37,280 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

