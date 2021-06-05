The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HNST. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Honest in a report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.19.

Shares of NASDAQ HNST opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. The Honest has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $23.88.

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

