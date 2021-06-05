The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kroger by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,230,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,036,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380,236 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,065,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in The Kroger by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,623,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,301 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in The Kroger by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,906,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,424 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Kroger alerts:

KR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.11.

KR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.61. 7,792,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,743,223. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.15. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.81.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.79 billion. The Kroger had a return on equity of 28.31% and a net margin of 1.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total transaction of $75,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $601,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,298 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,038.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $3,089,241 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Kroger Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Article: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.