The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,728 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Harsco were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the fourth quarter worth $14,841,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after acquiring an additional 649,536 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Harsco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 521,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,382,000 after acquiring an additional 80,592 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,707,000 after acquiring an additional 76,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco in the first quarter worth $1,292,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

HSC opened at $23.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.94 and a beta of 2.19. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $11.28 and a twelve month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.94 million. Harsco had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 5.12%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Harsco Co. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.65, for a total transaction of $138,844.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,403.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.