The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,694 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

NYSE ALEX opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.00. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,956.00 and a beta of 1.41. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $19.87.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 0.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

Alexander & Baldwin Company Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

