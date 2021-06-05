The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $713,000 Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 466 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of AMERISAFE worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in AMERISAFE by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.36. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $53.90 and a one year high of $70.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.40.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.79 million. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 27.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 27.29%.

In other AMERISAFE news, EVP Vincent J. Gagliano sold 2,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $160,660.71. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,348,354.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew B. Mccray sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total value of $39,733.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,999 shares in the company, valued at $520,174.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,588 shares of company stock worth $873,711 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.