The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $729,000 Stock Position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Supernus Pharmaceuticals news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $99,937.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 89,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,642.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

SUPN stock opened at $29.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.89. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.20 and a 52 week high of $32.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

