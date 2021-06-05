The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,181 Shares of US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.06% of US Ecology worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in US Ecology by 107.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in US Ecology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get US Ecology alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ECOL opened at $38.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.49. US Ecology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.89 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $228.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.30 million. As a group, analysts forecast that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

ECOL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised US Ecology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

US Ecology Profile

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Receive News & Ratings for US Ecology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Ecology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.