The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,427 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000.

Get ARK Next Generation Internation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $135.74 on Friday. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $74.87 and a 1-year high of $191.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.