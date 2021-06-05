The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 779.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 90.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.27.

In related news, COO David Jamieson sold 89,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total transaction of $1,982,519.50. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $21.75 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $22.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 99.83% and a return on equity of 18.60%. Analysts anticipate that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.