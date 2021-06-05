The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.30 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report released on Tuesday, June 1st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $9.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $9.00. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 67.91% and a net margin of 10.91%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.57.

NYSE SMG opened at $201.34 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.15. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.29.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 24,219 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $5,521,689.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares in the company, valued at $22,734,934.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total transaction of $175,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,798 shares of company stock valued at $12,574,571 over the last 90 days. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

