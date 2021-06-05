The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $297.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Sherwin-Williams for the second quarter of 2021 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from synergies of the Valspar acquisition and its operational improvement actions. Sherwin-Williams is also focused on growth through expansion of operations. It is also benefiting from strength in architectural paint markets in North America. Its cost-control actions, working capital reductions, supply chain optimization as well as productivity improvement are also expected to support its margins. However, the company is seeing weak demand in protective & marine and commercial businesses. The Wattyl divestiture is also expected to hurt sales in its Consumer Brands segment in the second quarter. The company also faces headwinds from higher input costs and acquisition-related charges.”

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHW. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $277.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $311.44.

SHW opened at $283.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.17. The Sherwin-Williams has a 1-year low of $178.66 and a 1-year high of $293.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 17th that allows the company to repurchase 15,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 1,895 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,326,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,740,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,292 shares of company stock valued at $17,667,026 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Sherwin-Williams (SHW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.