The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares to Split on Thursday, June 17th

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are scheduled to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.

TTD opened at $574.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.15. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $333.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $1,000.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $851.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Vertical Research raised shares of The Trade Desk from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of The Trade Desk in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $749.14.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,190 shares of company stock valued at $75,544,178 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

