The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares to Split on Thursday, June 17th

Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) are scheduled to split on Thursday, June 17th. The 10-1 split was announced on Monday, May 10th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, June 16th.
TTD opened at $574.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of 118.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $632.15. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $333.00 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80.
The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,292,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.30, for a total transaction of $1,260,330.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,377,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,190 shares of company stock valued at $75,544,178 in the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Trade Desk
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
