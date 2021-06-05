Theodore Crumley Sells 50,000 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Stock

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Director Theodore Crumley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $467,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.13. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 297.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 2.28.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $33,101,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,296,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

