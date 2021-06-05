Theodore Shasta Sells 5,703 Shares of MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Stock

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI) Director Theodore Shasta sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $57,315.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Theodore Shasta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 28th, Theodore Shasta sold 20,696 shares of MBIA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $206,960.00.

MBI stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. MBIA Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.77.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($2.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($1.84). MBIA had a negative net margin of 97.50% and a negative return on equity of 133.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in MBIA by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in MBIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MBIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MBIA Company Profile

MBIA Inc provides financial insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

