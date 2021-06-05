TheStreet Upgrades FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.38.

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03. FS KKR Capital has a one year low of $13.20 and a one year high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.59.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 81.34% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.39%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSK. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its position in FS KKR Capital by 25.0% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 4,902,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,211,000 after acquiring an additional 980,587 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $8,448,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 629,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 328,761 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,683,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 276,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 151,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

